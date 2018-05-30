Palestinians in Lebanon fear US cuts could close UN schools

Palestinians who fled to Lebanon to escape Syria's civil war fear they could lose access to education if the U.S. stops funding the U.N. agency on which they rely.
UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees from what is now Israel, is facing its worst-ever funding crisis after the Trump administration slashed its support and threatened further cuts.
That could force the closure of schools that help thousands of refugees continue their education and provide trauma counseling for children.
Some 36,000 students, including nearly 5,500 who were displaced from Syria, are studying at 66 UNRWA schools in Lebanon.
