In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, Sarah, a Palestinian refugee from Syria, poses for a photo inside her family tent, in the eastern Bekaa Valley town of Kab Elias, Lebanon. Sarah has come a long way since she arrived in Lebanon after fleeing Syria’s civil war five years ago, and is now a star student at an elementary school run by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, which also provides trauma counseling. But those services, and the thousands of children who rely on them, now face an uncertain future, as the U.S. threatens to cut funding. Hassan Ammar AP Photo
Palestinians in Lebanon fear US cuts could close UN schools

By BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

May 30, 2018 02:51 AM

TAALABAYA, Lebanon

Palestinians who fled to Lebanon to escape Syria's civil war fear they could lose access to education if the U.S. stops funding the U.N. agency on which they rely.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees from what is now Israel, is facing its worst-ever funding crisis after the Trump administration slashed its support and threatened further cuts.

That could force the closure of schools that help thousands of refugees continue their education and provide trauma counseling for children.

Some 36,000 students, including nearly 5,500 who were displaced from Syria, are studying at 66 UNRWA schools in Lebanon.

