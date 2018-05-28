Money flows as Republicans jockey for Montana US senate slot

FILE - This March 22, 2018 file photo shows candidates for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate, from left, Russell Fagg, Troy Downing, Matt Rosendale and Albert Olszewski listen to a question posed by a moderator belonging to the College Republicans at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont. Outside money has poured into Montana's Republican U.S. Senate primary that will decide the challenger for Democratic incumbent Jon Tester. Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File Rachel Leathe