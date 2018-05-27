In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 photo provided by the office of former President George H.W. Bush, the former president waves to supporters as his motorcade arrives in Kennebunkport, Maine.
George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

The Associated Press

May 27, 2018 02:55 PM

BIDDEFORD, Maine

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days.

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort.

A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday all information would be released by the Bush family.

The 41st president is spending the summer at the family compound in Kennebunkport. He attended a pancake breakfast Saturday at the local American Legion.

Bush's wife of 73 years, Barbara, died last month.

The day after his wife's funeral, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection for 13 days.

