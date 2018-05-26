Backchannel with 'Dracula' helped free Utah man in Venezuela

ADDS NAME OF DAUGHTER - In this image provided by the Holt family, Joshua Holt poses for a photo with his wife Thamara and her daughter Marian Leal, at the airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 26, 2018. Jailed in Venezuela on weapons charges nearly two years ago, Holt was released Saturday after a U.S. senator pressed for his freedom in a surprise meeting with President Nicolas Maduro. Holt and his wife, who also jailed, were reunited with her daughter from a previous relationship at Caracas’ airport where the three boarded a chartered flight to Washington. (Holt family photo via AP)