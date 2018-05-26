FILE - In this file photo taken between May 7 and 8, 2018 released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right speaks to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. U.S. President Donald Trump's abrupt withdrawal from his planned summit with North Korea raises the stakes for China to show that it can steer the North toward easing tensions over its nuclear program. But despite a recent warming in ties, Beijing's influence over its neighbor may be overstated.
Canceled summit raises stakes for China over North Korea

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 12:08 AM

BEIJING

President Donald Trump's abrupt withdrawal from his planned summit with North Korea raises the stakes for China to show that it can steer the North toward easing tensions over its nuclear program.

But Beijing's influence may be overstated.

Trump's cancellation of the June 12 meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un would appear to make the North Korean leader more reliant on China. Kim had only weeks earlier been sipping tea and strolling through gardens with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a surprise trip to China that seemed designed to project Beijing's closeness with the North.

Trump, who now suggests there's still a chance for a summit, blames Kim's trip to China for creating an unwelcome "change in attitude" by the North Korean leader, a view shared by some observers.

