Trump: Melania 'doing great' after recent kidney treatment

FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump says Melania is “doing great” nearly two weeks after a medical procedure to treat a kidney condition. Trump answered a reporter’s question about the first lady as he departed the White House on May 25, for a trip to the U.S. Naval Academy graduation in Annapolis, Md. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo