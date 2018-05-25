Deportation protection restored in high-profile Georgia case

FILE - In this April 28, 2011 file photo, Jessica Colotl, an immigrant from Mexico, speaks during a media interview at her lawyer's office in Atlanta. Federal immigration authorities have agreed to renew the temporary protection from deportation for Colotl, whose case made national headlines eight years ago when she was a Georgia college student, according to a court filing. The settlement agreement signed Monday, May 21, 2018, and filed Friday, May 25 in federal court in Atlanta is the latest twist in Colotl's quest to stay in the country she has called home for nearly two decades. John Amis, File AP Photo