California lawmaker cleared of groping charge back at work

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, right, is hugged by Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, on her first day back in the Assembly since an investigation into sexual misconduct charges, Friday, May 25, 2018, Sacramento, Calif. Garcia took a three-month leave of absence after a groping allegation and other claims of inappropriate behavior surfaced. Outside investigators cleared her of the groping claim but found she used vulgar language in violation of the Assembly's sexual harassment policy. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo