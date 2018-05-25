The Latest: Trump says NKorea statement on talks 'good news'

FILE - In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea before signing the "Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from a plan to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month in Singapore caught a lot of people off guard, including, it appears, Kim Jong Un. Every indication is that Pyongyang still wants to make the meeting happen. And as soon as possible. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo