Marine who died in WWII buried in Massachusetts

This circa 1940s photo released by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency shows Marine Corps Pfc. Francis E. Drake, born in Framingham, Mass., raised in Springfield, and killed in 1942 during the World World War II Battle of Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. A memorial service for Drake is scheduled for Friday, May 25, 2018, at St. Michael's Cathedral in Springfield, followed by a burial with military honors at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. MIA Accounting Agency via AP Defense POW