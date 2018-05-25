Australian Federal Police Commander Jennifer Hurst speaks as she stands near to part of a Buk missile recovered from the site of the MH17 crash, during a press conference regarding the downing of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, in Bunnik, Central Netherlands, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Investigators also displayed parts of the engine casing and exhaust system of a Buk 9M38 series missile recovered from eastern Ukraine and showed photos of a unique serial number on the missile. Team members said that careful analysis of video and photos from social media traced the journey of the Russian missile convoy into Ukraine and identified the launcher system.
Nation & World

Netherlands, Australia hold Russia liable for downing MH17

The Associated Press

May 25, 2018 05:07 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

The Netherlands and Australia are holding Russia legally responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which was shot down over war-ravaged eastern Ukraine nearly four years ago, killing all 298 people on board.

The announcement Friday came a day after international investigators announced that the missile system that brought down the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight came from a Russia-based military unit.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says that following that conclusion, "the government is now taking the next step by formally holding Russia accountable."

Blok says that the Netherlands and Australia have "asked Russia to enter into talks aimed at finding a solution that would do justice to the tremendous suffering and damage caused by the downing of MH17."

Russia denies involvement in the July 17, 2014, missile strike.

