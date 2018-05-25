In Gaza, border opening brings relief and anxiety

In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, Hamed al-Shaer, 34, waits for a permit to cross the border to Egypt. in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. Egypt has opened Rafah for the duration of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, temporarily easing a border blockade of Gaza it has enforced, along with Israel, for the past 11 years. But thousands of people hoping to travel are on a waiting list, a backlog accumulated over long periods of Rafah closures, and Egyptian border officials are processing them at an excruciatingly slow pace. Adel Hana AP Photo