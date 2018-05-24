Judge appoints brain experts in case of slain Muslim teen

FILE - This file photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows Darwin Martinez-Torres, of Sterling, Va. On Thursday, May 24, 2018, a judge appointed two brain experts to evaluate Martinez-Torres, facing the death penalty in the slaying of a teenage Muslim girl in 2017, despite the objections of a prosecutor who derided the requests as “neuro-witchcraft.” (Fairfax County Police Department via AP, File)