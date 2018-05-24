Vet who survived wartime accident that killed son dies at 93

FILE - In this November 2014 file photo, Lawrence J. Reilly Sr., a U.S. Navy veteran of World War ll and the Vietnam War, sits in the living room of his home in Syracuse, N.Y. Reilly, a U.S. Navy veteran who survived the 1969 ship collision that claimed the life of his son and later fought unsuccessfully to have the victims' names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has died. Retired Master Chief Lawrence Reilly Sr.'s daughter says he died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at a Syracuse hospital from complications from pneumonia. He was 93. The Syracuse Newspapers via AP, File Mike Greenlar