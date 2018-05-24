Senate approves sexual harassment bill for Congress

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate gave swift, unanimous approval on May 24, 2018, to a bill that revamps the system for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill. The bill eliminates mandatory waiting periods for handling claims and requires lawmakers to repay the Treasury for harassment settlements, and comes three months after the House unanimously passed its own version. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo