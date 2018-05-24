Stormy Daniels' lawyer renews efforts to depose Trump

FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in New York. Avenatti is once again seeking to depose President Donald Trump in the porn actress' fight to invalidate a confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Avenatti says in a court filing Thursday, May 24, 2018, a judge should reconsider an order delaying the case and allow him to depose Trump and obtain documents in the lawsuit. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo