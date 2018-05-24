President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, returning from a roundtable discussion on illegal immigration and gang violence.
Trump: No immigration deal unless 'real wall,' good security

The Associated Press

May 24, 2018 07:23 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he opposes any immigration legislation that doesn't include "a real wall" along the Mexican border and "very strong border security."

Moderates House Republicans are pushing a deal that could lead to citizenship for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally.

But Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that unless any bill "improves a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it improves very strong border security, there'll be no approvals from me."

Trump's also taking issue with the immigration court system, saying other countries have "security people" who "stand there and say you can't come in" rather than judges who decide immigration claims.

"Whoever heard of a system where you put people through trials? ... We're going to change the system."

