Feds charge California man, 2 gamers in deadly hoax call

Tyler Barriss, seated, appears before Judge Bruce Brown Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in a preliminary hearing in Wichita, Kan. Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. The person who called said he shot his father in the head and was holding his mother and younger brother at gunpoint in a closet in the house in Wichita. Police went to the house where they thought the crime was occurring, and an officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened the door. The Wichita Eagle via AP Bo Rader