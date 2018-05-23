Guatemala: 4 ex-officers convicted of 1981 rights abuses

From left, retired Army officers Edilberto Letona Linares, Francisco Gordillo Martinez, Hugo Zaldana Rojas, and Manuel Antonio Callejas wait for their sentence at a courtroom in Guatemala City, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The five retired army officers are being charged with crimes against humanity for the illegal detention, torture, and rape of Emma Molina Theissen, and the enforced disappearance of her 14-year old brother, Marco Antonio Molina Theissen, in 1981. Moises Castillo AP Photo