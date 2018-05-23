Opposition leader's associates jailed for anti-Putin protest

In this photo taken on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, left, and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, center, walk in Kostroma, Russia. Several associates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been sentenced to 25 or 30 days in custody for staging an unsanctioned protest. Moscow's Tverskoy District Court handed a 25-day sentence to Yarmysh. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo