Militant Cuban exile Luis Posada Carriles has died

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2010, file photo, Luis Posada Carriles talks in Miami. Posada Carriles was long suspected of organizing a string of Havana hotel bombings in 1997 and the 1976 bombing of a Cuban jetliner that killed 73. Posada Carriles died Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Miami. He was 90 years old. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo