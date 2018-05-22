A closer look at 10 arrested Saudi women's rights activists

FILE - This Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, shows her driving towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1, 2014, in Saudi Arabia. The arrest of 10 women’s rights advocates, including Al-Hathloul, just weeks before the kingdom is set to lift the world’s only ban on women driving, on June 24, is seen as the culmination of a steady crackdown on anyone perceived as a potential critic of the government. Al-Hathloul in her late 20s is among the most outspoken women’s rights activists in the kingdom. Loujain al-Hathloul, File AP Photo