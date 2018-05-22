The Latest: Greitens' campaign launches TV ad

In this May 17, 2018, photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens stands off to the side before stepping up to the podium to deliver remarks to a small group of supporters near the capitol announcing the release of funds for the state's biodiesel program in Jefferson City, Mo. A St. Louis judge on Monday appointed the prosecutor in Jackson County as the special prosecutor who will decide whether to refile an invasion-of-privacy case against Greitens. Jeff Roberson AP Photo