After Senate primary loss, Blankenship tries third-party bid

FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship speaks to supporters in Charleston, W.Va. Despite having lost the Republican primary, convicted ex-coal baron Blankenship said he’s going to continue his bid for U.S. Senate as a third-party candidate. Blankenship’s campaign said in a news release Monday, May 21, that he’ll be running as a member of the Constitution Party, which nominated him by a unanimous vote. Tyler Evert, File AP Photo