10 Things to Know for Tuesday

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting with a group of university teachers, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 21, 2018. In response to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech on Iran, President Hassan Rouhani described the speech as unacceptable and took issue with the fact that the secretary of state previously led the CIA, long demonized in Iran for its role in a 1953 coup. Pompeo in his speech on Monday demanded wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)