FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Weeks from his North Korea summit, President Donald Trump is staring down a dealmaker’s worst nightmare: overpromising and under-delivering. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo

Dealmaker president contends with North Korea expectations

By CATHERINE LUCEY and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

May 21, 2018 06:08 PM

WASHINGTON

Weeks before his planned North Korea summit, President Donald Trump is staring down a dealmaker's worst nightmare: overpromising and under-delivering.

As the Singapore meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un draws nearer, the president and his allies are growing increasingly anxious about how he can score a win on the world stage. While Trump has not suggested he wants to back out, he has struggled to define his objectives for the historic sit-down and last week he faced fresh criticism from his foreign foil.

Trump has focused on ambitious deals as president but struggled with the fine print.

He will huddle Tuesday at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to prepare for the June 12 summit.

