Democrats turn out in force in Georgia early voting

File- This May 9, 2018 file photo shows a voter casting his ballot in Sandy Springs, Ga. As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes. That worries voting and cybersecurity experts, who say the lack of a hard copy makes it difficult to double-check the results for signs of manipulation. John Bazemore, File AP Photo