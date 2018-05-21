Danish minister says Muslims shouldn't work during Ramadan

FILE - In this Tuesday Jan. 26, 2016 file photo, Denmark's Minister of Integration from the Liberal Party Inger Stoejberg sits in Parliament, in Copenhagen. The Danish government minister responsible for immigration is urging Muslims to avoid working during Ramadan, claiming the traditional fasting period poses hazards in some professions that are "dangerous for us all." Integration Minister Inger Stoejberg wrote a blog post for Danish tabloid BT published Monday, May 21, 2018 that questioned how "commanding observance to a 1,400-year-old pillar of Islam" was compatible with modern labor markets. Polfoto via AP, File Peter Hove Olesen