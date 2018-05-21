Trump vs 'the resistance' plays out in Washington courtroom

In this May 11, 2018, photo, Chelsea Manning, left, cheers with Dylan Petrohilos, right, of Washington, as they attend a rally in support of the J20 defendants in Washington. Petrohilos was one of the people detained in Inauguration day protests and the defendants face multiple felonies. When Washington police arrested more than 200 anti-Trump protesters on inauguration day 2017, it touched off a long-term battle of wits and wills. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo