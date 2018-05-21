FILE - This April 14, 2014, file booking photo released by the North Berkshire District Court in North Adams, Mass., shows Alexander Ciccolo, charged with drunken driving. The son of a Boston police captain, Ciccolo was arrested July 4, 2015 in Adams, Mass., and accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group. He is expected to plead guilty Monday, May 21, 2018, in federal court in Springfield, Mass. (Northern Berkshire District Court via AP, File)
FILE - This April 14, 2014, file booking photo released by the North Berkshire District Court in North Adams, Mass., shows Alexander Ciccolo, charged with drunken driving. The son of a Boston police captain, Ciccolo was arrested July 4, 2015 in Adams, Mass., and accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group. He is expected to plead guilty Monday, May 21, 2018, in federal court in Springfield, Mass. (Northern Berkshire District Court via AP, File)
FILE - This April 14, 2014, file booking photo released by the North Berkshire District Court in North Adams, Mass., shows Alexander Ciccolo, charged with drunken driving. The son of a Boston police captain, Ciccolo was arrested July 4, 2015 in Adams, Mass., and accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group. He is expected to plead guilty Monday, May 21, 2018, in federal court in Springfield, Mass. (Northern Berkshire District Court via AP, File)

Nation & World

Police officer's son pleads guilty to terrorist bomb plot

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 02:33 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A Boston police captain's son has pleaded guilty to plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group.

Alexander Ciccolo (chih-KOH'-loh) pleaded guilty in Springfield's federal court Monday to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and attempting to use weapons of mass destruction, among other offenses.

The plea deal calls for a 20-year prison sentence.

Ciccolo was arrested in July 2015 after receiving guns from a federal informant. Prosecutors say he told a cooperating witness that he wanted to attack a university using guns and homemade bombs similar to the pressure cooker bombs used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Ciccolo was scheduled to go on trial next month.

Ciccolo's mother has said her son wouldn't "hurt a fly."

  Comments  