Police: Man rams vehicle into restaurant, kills 2; injuries

This frame grab from video provided by WSOC-TV 9 in Charlotte, N.C., shows an aerial view of the scene where a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant busy with a lunchtime crowd, Sunday, May 20, 2018, killing his daughter and another person and injuring several others, in Bessemer City, N.C., according to authorities. (Courtesy of WSOC-TV 9 via AP)