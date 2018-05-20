Insect ambassadors: Honeybees buzz on Berlin cathedral

Bees are buzzing on the roof of Berlin's cathedral, one of the most prominent sites for a German initiative that aims to highlight the plight of the pollinators — and produce a little honey on the side.
The hive on the riverside Protestant cathedral is one of more than 15 on Berlin buildings that are the brainchild of "Berlin is buzzing!" — an initiative launched in 2010.
Bees and other pollinators have been on the decline for more than a decade and experts blame a combination of factors: insecticides called neonicotinoids or neonics, parasites, disease, climate change and lack of a diverse food supply.
Sunday will be the first World Bee Day, an idea approved by the U.N. last year that underlines increasing political support for the insects.
