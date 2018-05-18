David Turpin, accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children, appears in court before his hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice in Riverside, Calif. on Friday, May. 18, 2018. Turpin pleaded not guilty Friday to lying on government forms about their schooling. Turpin and his wife Luoise previously pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges. They are each being held on $12 million bail.
David Turpin, accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children, appears in court before his hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice in Riverside, Calif. on Friday, May. 18, 2018. Turpin pleaded not guilty Friday to lying on government forms about their schooling. Turpin and his wife Luoise previously pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges. They are each being held on $12 million bail. The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool Watchara Phomicinda
David Turpin, accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children, appears in court before his hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice in Riverside, Calif. on Friday, May. 18, 2018. Turpin pleaded not guilty Friday to lying on government forms about their schooling. Turpin and his wife Luoise previously pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges. They are each being held on $12 million bail. The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool Watchara Phomicinda

Nation & World

California dad pleads not guilty to perjury in torture case

By KRYSTA FAURIA Associated Press

May 18, 2018 04:19 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

A California man accused of torturing many of his 13 children has pleaded not guilty to lying on government forms about their schooling.

David Turpin entered the pleas Friday in a Riverside courtroom to eight counts of perjury. His wife Louise pleaded not guilty to three charges of false imprisonment and one of assault.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges. They are each being held on $12 million bail.

The couple was arrested after a daughter escaped from their Perris home in January and called 911. Authorities say children in the home were starved and allowed to do little except write in journals. The children ranged in age from 2 to 29.

Prosecutors say David Turpin filled out forms yearly saying the children were receiving a full-time education in a private day school.

  Comments  