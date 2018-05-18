California dad pleads not guilty to perjury in torture case

David Turpin, accused of shackling and starving some of his 13 children, appears in court before his hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice in Riverside, Calif. on Friday, May. 18, 2018. Turpin pleaded not guilty Friday to lying on government forms about their schooling. Turpin and his wife Luoise previously pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges. They are each being held on $12 million bail. The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool Watchara Phomicinda