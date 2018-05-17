FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they prepare for what would be the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit: They both claim to deserve total credit. In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got the two leaders to agree to meet next month in Singapore.
FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they prepare for what would be the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit: They both claim to deserve total credit. In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got the two leaders to agree to meet next month in Singapore. Kim Kwang Hyon, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they prepare for what would be the first ever U.S.-North Korea summit: They both claim to deserve total credit. In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got the two leaders to agree to meet next month in Singapore. Kim Kwang Hyon, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

By ERIC TALMADGE Associated Press

May 17, 2018 09:19 PM

TOKYO

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one thing in common as they prepare for what would be the first U.S.-North Korea summit next month in Singapore: They both claim to deserve total credit.

In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take than Americans on what got the two leaders to the table and what they can accomplish.

What North Koreans are hearing is that Kim is calling all the shots and that he's a strategic genius whose bold nuclear policies have opened the door to Korean-led peace talks with the South. And that he has finally succeeded in forcing the leader of the most powerful country in the world to acknowledge their country's new status.

  Comments  