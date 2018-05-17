The Latest: Inmate families gather at police headquarters

People shout "Freedom for prisoners" outside the political police SEBIN headquarters and jail in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Second from left is David Sosa, who was held at SEBIN along with ex-mayor Daniel Ceballos and American citizen Joshua Holt. The Utah man has been imprisoned in Venezuela for two years without a trial is making an emotional plea for Americans' help getting out of a Caracas jail. Fernando Llano AP Photo