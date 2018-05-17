Connecticut recruiting LGBT families to adopt, foster kids

Shannon Smith, left, poses with his husband, Ross Stencil, and the Morris, Connecticut couple's two adopted sons, Giovanny, 9, front left, and Louis in West Hartford, Conn., Thursday, May 17, 2018. The family was on hand for an announcement that the Connecticut Department of Children and Families is launching a new campaign to recruit LGBT people to become foster and adoptive parents. Smith and Stencil adopted their sons through DCF about six years ago. Susan Haigh AP Photo