Pope 'making history' with Chile abuse summit, official says

Members of Chile's bishops conference Luis Fernando Ramos Perez, left, and Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, meet reporters at the Vatican, Monday, May 14, 2108. Chile's Catholic bishops say they are open to whatever Pope Francis proposes to overhaul the Chilean church devastated by a clergy sex abuse and cover-up scandal, including the removal of bishops, reforms of seminaries and paying financial reparation to victims. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo