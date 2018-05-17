Teen who ignited massive fire may have to repay $37 million

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, the Eagle Creek wildfire burns on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near Cascade Locks, Ore. A judge deciding how much restitution a teenager must pay for igniting a huge wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge says he needs time to determine the right amount and will issue a written order. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 11 requests for restitution, totaling almost $37 million, have been submitted to the court. seattlepi.com via AP, File Genna Martin