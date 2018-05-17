Catalonia gets new leader determined to achieve independence

Newly appointed Catalan president Quim Torra, center, looks on during a protest in support of the imprisoned politicians, in center Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Separatist lawmakers defied court orders and held an ad-hoc referendum on independence in October. Their subsequent declaration of independence for the region led to a crackdown by Spanish authorities acting to defend the Spanish Constitution, which declares the nation "indivisible. Banners read in Catalan: "Republic is freedom". Manu Fernandez AP Photo