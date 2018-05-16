'Thank the Party!' China tries to brainwash Muslims in camps

In this March 29, 2018, photo, Omir Bekali demonstrates how he was strung up by his arms in Chinese detention before being sent to an internment camp during an interview in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Since 2016, Chinese authorities in the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang have ensnared tens, possibly hundreds of thousands of Muslim Chinese, and even foreign citizens, in mass internment camps. The program aims to rewire detainees’ thinking and reshape their identities. Chinese officials say ideological changes are needed to fight Islamic extremism. Ng Han Guan AP Photo