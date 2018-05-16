US jury finds Oregon man guilty of abusing Cambodian orphans

This undated photo released by the Lane County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division shows Daniel Stephen Johnson. A U.S. jury found Johnson, 40, a Christian missionary from Oregon, guilty Wednesday, May 16, 2018, of multiple sex abuse charges for molesting children living at an unlicensed Cambodian orphanage that he operated in Phnom Penh over a period of years. Johnson faces a minimum of 30 years in prison when sentenced in Aug. 2018 in Eugene, Ore. (Lane County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division via AP)