A Canadian woman really needed to use the bathroom. Then she got angry, cops say.

When you gotta go, you gotta go.
One woman in Canada took this phrase to a whole other level on Monday evening.
According to the Abbortsford News, surveillance video posted to LiveLeak shows an individual walking into a Tim Hortons casual restaurant in Langley, British Columbia.
There is no sound on the clip, but the person looks agitated while speaking to a cashier and gesturing in an aggressive manner.
After a few seconds, the female squats against the wall, and defecates. While her pants are still down, the woman flings the poop toward the cashier, then bare bottomed, grabs some napkins, wipes herself and pitches the soiled paper toward the register.
Corp. Holly Largy from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Langley confirmed the unhygienic incident to the Abby News.
She was arrested and later released with a court date set.
