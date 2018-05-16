A Canadian woman really needed to use the bathroom. Then she got angry, cops say.

SHARE COPY LINK A Canadian woman captured the Internet Wednesday with a hideous deed. Apparently livid that she could not use the restroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant, she decided to take manners into her own hands and go to the bathroom on the floor. LiveLeak

A Canadian woman captured the Internet Wednesday with a hideous deed. Apparently livid that she could not use the restroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant, she decided to take manners into her own hands and go to the bathroom on the floor. LiveLeak