Polish president meets with mayor on statue removal dispute

The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, center, carries a bouquet of roses toward the waterfront statue commemorating the 1940 Soviet massacre of Poles, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The bronze statue depicting a Polish soldier gagged, bound and impaled in the back with a bayonet in the 1940 Soviet massacre will be moved to a new location on the Hudson River, sparing it from storage and an uncertain fate. The statue was originally supposed to be placed in storage but that decision drew the ire of local Polish-American groups. David Porter AP Photo