Louisiana lawmakers apologize for bar fight over legislation

Two Louisiana lawmakers say they regret getting into a bar fight over legislation.
Rep. Stuart Bishop says Sen. Norby Chabert punched him several times at a downtown Baton Rouge bar, but he didn't strike back. They left before police arrived, and no arrests were made.
The News-Star reports that Bishop, of Lafayette, said: "We had a gentleman's disagreement and settled it with our hands."
Chabert said: "I love Stuart like a brother, and sometimes brothers fight."
Bishop says Chabert, of Houma, was angry one of his bills was blocked.
Gov. John Bel Edwards called it an unfortunate episode between two good friends, and said "They're going to continue to work together."
Both Republicans apologized to their colleagues Wednesday. In the House, crime scene tape was jokingly hung around Bishop's desk.
Comments