A look at recent struggles facing the Baltimore police force

FILE - In this May 1, 2015 file photo, protesters demonstrate as a curfew is imposed in the aftermath of rioting following Monday's funeral for Freddie Gray goes into effect in Baltimore. The beleaguered Baltimore police force has been reeling from scandal to scandal as it tries to cope with a soaring violent crime rate. The latest issue flared Tuesday, May 15, 2018, when police commissioner Darryl De Sousa, facing charges of not paying his taxes, resigned. Other controversies and struggles in recent years have included the death of Freddie Gray in police custody, a federal oversight program requiring expansive reforms and an explosive racketeering trial involving a corrupt unit of detectives. David Goldman, File AP Photo