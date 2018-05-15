A man is accused of fathering a child with his daughter. Now the family is torn apart

A Michigan man was charged with incest and sexual abuse for allegedly abusing his now 20-year-old daughter for at least five years, local media reported.
Gregory St. Andre, 37, faces accusations after a DNA test confirmed he was the father of his daughter's son, whose names had not been disclosed for privacy reasons.
The alleged case of incest caught the attention of the Warren Police Department when the victim's mother went to the authorities with proof of her suspicions.
Shannon St. Andre, the victim's mother, told el Nuevo Herald that the family suspected the abuse for over five years but had been unable to get the attention of law enforcement.
She recalled talking to her daughter, who was not forthcoming about the situation. Child Services didn't help because the girl did not admit the abuse. Even the police said they could do nothing without proof, she said.
When her daughter gave birth to a baby boy, Shannon was determined to know the truth.
Shannon, who has been married to St. Andre for 14 years, was able to get her husband to confess that he gave the daughter a cup of his semen but he "doesn't know what she did with it." .
"He didn't know I was recording him", she explained. She took that recording to the police and the investigation began.
According to Fox35, St. Andre told the authorities that he had never had sexual relations with his daughter.
"Our system needs to change. The system is not set up for this", the mother's victim said.
"We've been through this for years. It started years ago," said the victim's aunt, Michelle Truszkowski, told the station. "It's just madness. It's tearing our whole family apart."
Shannon and Gregory St. Andre have been separated for almost two years.
She filed for divorce over a year ago but it is not finalized.
"I will not signed the divorce paper because I cannot agree on custody term. I have three other children to protect", she said about their kids of 14, 12 and 3 years old.
Gregory St. Andre is in jail. His bond was recently increased to $60,000 due to objections from relatives that indicate that St. Andre does not stop calling his daughter, sending her text messages and communicating through social networks.
The man is due back in court on June 26. His wife is filing for divorce.
Comments