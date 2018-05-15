Israel at 70: Contrasting images of victory and violence

FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, Palestinians carry the body of Mousab Abu Leila, 29, during his funeral after he was killed during a protest on the border with Israel, in Gaza City. Seventy years after Israel's founding, images of victory and violence showcased the contradictions that bedevil the Jewish state. Deadly protests flared along the Gaza border, where troops killed dozens of Palestinians even as politicians feted the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a symbol of the ironclad alliance with Washington. Dusan Vranic, File AP Photo