2 Minnesota police departments quit much-criticized training

FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a memorial including a photo of Philando Castile, center, on the gate to the governor's residence where protesters demonstrated in St. Paul, Minn., against the July 6 shooting death of Castile by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn. Two Minnesota law enforcement agencies have pulled out of a training class that was criticized after the 2016 shooting of Castile. Jim Mone, File AP Photo