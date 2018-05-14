US embassy jubilantly opens in Jerusalem as Gaza rages

U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, left, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner attends the opening ceremony of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018. Amid deadly clashes along the Israeli-Palestinian border, President Donald Trump's top aides and supporters on Monday celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled. Sebastian Scheiner AP Photo