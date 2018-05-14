Supreme Court lets suit to go forward in trooper's shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014 file photo, the flag-draped casket of 26-year-old State Trooper David Kedra is taken from Christ the King Church in Philadelphia. Kedra was shot in the chest after another trooper's gun accidentally discharged Sept. 30, 2014, during a yearly training exercise at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Complex in Conshohocken, near Philadelphia, state police said. The mother of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper accidentally shot by a firearms instructor can go forward with her lawsuit against the instructor after the Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear the case. Matt Rourke AP Photo